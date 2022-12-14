Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. 4,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,704. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

