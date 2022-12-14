Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,361 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $111.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

