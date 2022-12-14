Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,431 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.72. 7,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.