Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 115,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

