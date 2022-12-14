Martin Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,333. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

