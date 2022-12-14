Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.30. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $299.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.43.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Masimo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Masimo by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

