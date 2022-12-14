Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.19. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 99,636 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

