Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.24 and traded as high as $31.32. Matthews International shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 144,834 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Matthews International

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Matthews International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Matthews International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

