Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after buying an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 347,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

