Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

INTC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,130,918. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

