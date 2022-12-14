Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

ADBE traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,834. The company has a market capitalization of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.12.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.



