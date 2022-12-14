Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 1,110 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.34. 7,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.49. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

