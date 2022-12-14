Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 603 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 161.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.01. 3,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

