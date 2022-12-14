MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
MediciNova Stock Performance
MNOV opened at $2.56 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.
Institutional Trading of MediciNova
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
