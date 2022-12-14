Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mentor Capital Price Performance
MNTR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,591. Mentor Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Mentor Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mentor Capital (MNTR)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.