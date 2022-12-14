Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mentor Capital Price Performance

MNTR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,591. Mentor Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.