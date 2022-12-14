Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $111.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

