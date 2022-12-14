Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 104,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

