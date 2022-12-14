Meter Governance One Day Volume Tops $838,568.70 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $37.50 million and approximately $838,568.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00012550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001092 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,765,173 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

