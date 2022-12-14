MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 19,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,042. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

