Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

SPGI stock opened at $357.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.85 and a 200-day moving average of $342.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.