Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

