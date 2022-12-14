Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 800 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

