Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. American National Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 111,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,385,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

