Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.24 on Monday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $557,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

