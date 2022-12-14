MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.37 and last traded at $211.28. Approximately 11,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 686,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.13.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

