MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,585. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 3.01% of MIND Technology worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

