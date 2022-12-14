MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MIND Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,585. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.