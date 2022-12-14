MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40.19 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. MinePlex has a market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00513820 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.09 or 0.04933350 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,794,392 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

