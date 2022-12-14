Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of UTRS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 5,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,772. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

