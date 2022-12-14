MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,327 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 7.6% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 269.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.