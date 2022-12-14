MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. 870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,786. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

