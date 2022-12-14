MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF makes up about 3.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,943,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.25. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.