MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PBJ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 54,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,844. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

