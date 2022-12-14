MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,372 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. 1,013,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,815,000. The firm has a market cap of $499.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.91 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

