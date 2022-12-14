MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 10,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,381. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.