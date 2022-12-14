Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $40.34. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 2,654 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.53.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

