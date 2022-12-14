Mitie Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MTO opened at GBX 74.82 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,735.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.46.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £2,285.32 ($2,803.73).

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

