Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 765 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

