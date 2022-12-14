Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.