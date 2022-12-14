Modus Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85,593 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 852,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

