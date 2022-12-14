Modus Advisors LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44.

