Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 37.4% in November

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 46.3% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 59,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,948. The company has a market cap of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

