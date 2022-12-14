Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 114 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.14.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

