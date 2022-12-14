Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

UPS stock opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average is $181.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

