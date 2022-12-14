Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 247 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

