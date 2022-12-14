Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 987,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.