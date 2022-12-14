Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

