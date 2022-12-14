Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.85 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 149,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 59,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 67.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

