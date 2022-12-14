Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.98 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

