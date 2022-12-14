Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,066 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.99. The company has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

