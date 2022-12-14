Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.91 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

